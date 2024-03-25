Bay Area Underpinning provides top-tier home foundation services

Bay Area Underpinning has a quality solution to foundation repair that creates peace of mind for home owners and also increases home value.

Bay Area Underpinning has a quality solution to foundation repair that creates peace of mind for home owners and also increases home value.

Bay Area Underpinning has a quality solution to foundation repair that creates peace of mind for home owners and also increases home value.

Bay Area Underpinning has a quality solution to foundation repair that creates peace of mind for home owners and also increases home value.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Your home is often your biggest investment, and foundation problems only get worse and more expensive over time.

This spring, while you're cleaning up, make sure you take time to conduct a full home maintenance routine. Bay Area Underpinning can help!

Bay Area Underpinning assists homeowners with their foundation repair, crawl space, and concrete needs.

"Bay Area Underpinning has been in business since 2003. We've been helping our local homeowners with foundation repairs, issues, structural issues," said James Teixeira, the General Manager of Groundworks Bay Area Underpinning.

He added, "We've been helping them across space issues repairs, we do concrete lifting and leveling as well."

The company proudly serves Sacramento, San Jose, Stockton, Oakland, Elk Grove, Santa Rosa, and the greater Bay Area.

"We don't charge anybody for inspections, our guys will come out and have a look at it, and really do a full inspection," described Teixeira. "At the end of the day...we have a solution that's going to address what the customer is asking us for and the problems that we're seeing, then we'll go ahead and give them a quote. And we can go from there."

A quality solution to foundation repair creates peace of mind and also increases home value.

Visit here for more information and to schedule a free inspection.