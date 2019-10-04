Operation Varsity Blues

Operation Varsity Blues: Bay Area winemaker gets 5 months in college admissions scandal

BOSTON (KGO) -- The former owner of a California wine business was sentenced to five months in prison on Friday in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scheme -- the longest sentence for any parent involved in the scandal so far.

Agustin Huneeus, 53, returned to court in Boston to be sentenced for his role in the college admissions scheme.

RELATED: LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam

Huneeus, of San Francisco, pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy.

Authorities say Huneeus paid $50,000 to rig his daughter's SAT exam and agreed to pay $250,000 to bribe her way into the University of Southern California. He was arrested before finishing the deal, and his daughter was not admitted.

Prosecutors were recommending a sentence of 15 months in prison and a $95,000 fine. His lawyers say he deserves two months and a fine.

Huneeus has said he is ashamed and sees that his actions represent "the worst sort of entitlement.''

See more stories and videos related to the college admissions scandal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cheatingeducationoperation varsity bluescollegebriberyu.s. & worldscam
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LIST: Bay Area people charged in alleged college admissions scam
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Napa winemaker to be sentenced in college admissions scandal today
SoCal father gets 4 months for role in college admission scandal
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Prosecutors want jail time for parents tied to cheating scandal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suzy Loftus appointed interim SF District Attorney
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival kicks off at Golden Gate Park
Derick Almena to be retried for Ghost Ship warehouse fire
Surfers catch enormous wave in Tahiti
Napa winemaker to be sentenced in college admissions scandal today
21-year-old oversleeps jury duty, goes to jail for 10 days
Students evacuated for bomb threat at junior high in Fremont
Show More
Victims, wrong-way driver ID'd in deadly Hwy 101 crash
WATCH IN 60: Hardly Strictly safety, firefighting gel, world's best bars
Botham Jean's brother speaks out on courtroom hug with Amber Guyger
Students get cheap rental quote, Avis charges thousands of dollars more
US adds 136,000 jobs; unemployment hits 50-year low of 3.5%
More TOP STORIES News