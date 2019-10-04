Operation Varsity Blues: Bay Area winemaker gets 5 months in college admissions scandal

BOSTON (KGO) -- The former owner of a California wine business was sentenced to five months in prison on Friday in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scheme -- the longest sentence for any parent involved in the scandal so far.
Agustin Huneeus, 53, returned to court in Boston to be sentenced for his role in the college admissions scheme.
Huneeus, of San Francisco, pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy.
Authorities say Huneeus paid $50,000 to rig his daughter's SAT exam and agreed to pay $250,000 to bribe her way into the University of Southern California. He was arrested before finishing the deal, and his daughter was not admitted.
Prosecutors were recommending a sentence of 15 months in prison and a $95,000 fine. His lawyers say he deserves two months and a fine.
Huneeus has said he is ashamed and sees that his actions represent "the worst sort of entitlement.''
