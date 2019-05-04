Woman with criminal history posing as nanny used other nannies' credentials

By Melanie Woodrow
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities across multiple cities say a woman posing as a fake nanny has a criminal history targeting parents dating back to the late 70s. She's in jail now and expected to appear on new charges next week.

Darlene Marianna Monticalvo is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility. She turned down an ABC7 News request to speak with her. Monticalvo had nothing to say after being arrested in Kensington.

She is accused of scamming real nannies and unsuspecting families in multiple cities with a criminal history dating all the way back to 1978.

"I wouldn't want her in my house watching my children," said Emeryville Police Department Officer John Corcoran.

Emeryville Police say a family looking to hire Monticalvo did some digging and discovered the credentials she was offering matched another nanny.

Authorities say Monticalvo would pose as a parent needing a nanny, then get all of the real nanny's personal information and provide that information to families to she was interviewing with to be a nanny.

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Bay Area 'fake nanny' nabbed by police for alleged identity theft, cruelty to a child

The information she would give those families was real, verifiable on the website Trustline, a database of nannies and babysitters that have cleared criminal background checks in California.

"Unfortunately the way Trustline, the system works is over the phone so you just provide the full name and driver's license photo of your child care provider and they'll say yes or no they're verified with Trustline. Unfortunately there's no photograph system at this time but hopefully, that'll change," said Corcoran.

ABC7 News reached out to Trustline for comment. We have not heard back.

Monticalvo is expected to appear in Alameda County court next week on charges of identity theft and cruelty to a two-month-old child by inflicting injury.

Police want to make sure families know who she is.

"She may be trying to scam her way into your house," said Corcoran.

Hopefully stopping what investigators say is her decades-long spree.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says they have not picked up Monticalvo from the Martinez Detention Center yet. Emeryville Police say they believe Monticalvo was acting alone but that could change.
