SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get ready to pay more to cross the Bay Bridge.Signs are now up at the toll plaza, reminding drivers about the $1 toll hike that takes effect Jan. 1.That means it will cost $7 to cross the bridge.An additional dollar toll hike will take effect in 2025.It's all part of a voter-approved bill to fund $4.5 billion worth of highway and transit improvements around the Bay Area.