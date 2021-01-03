SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The new year meant the official start of an all-electronic toll collection for Bay Area bridges, including the Bay Bridge, according to the Bay Area Toll Authority.
Drivers will need to have a FasTrak or a license plate account when they go through toll booths on the Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael, Bay Bridge and San Mateo-Hayward bridges.
RELATED: Bay Area Bridge Toll: What to know about electronic, cashless system
The Golden Gate Bridge, which is not owned by the Bay Area Toll Authority, went all-electronic with its toll collection in 2013.
Vehicles that do not have a Fastrak or license plate account will receive a monthly invoice.
There is no toll increase this year, but there will be a one dollar hike starting on January 1, 2022.
Drivers have not seen a toll taker at a bridge since March when they were all sent home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bay Area bridges go all-electronic with toll collection
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More