SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --Coffey Park in Santa Rosa has been ground zero for recovery from the North Bay Fires. After the Tubbs fires swept through the neighborhood, Coffey Park looked like a war zone with house after house reduced to ashes.
Now, DRONEVIEW7 shows us a neighborhood on the mend, with homes popping up slowly. While other parts of Santa Rosa still sit barren, Coffey Park is now a sign of hope and recovery.
Take a look at all the before and after videos from the North Bay Fires here.
Full coverage on the 1-year anniversary of the wildfires here.