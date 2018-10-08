NORTH BAY FIRES

BEFORE & AFTER: How North Bay Fires impacted Coffey Park in Santa Rosa

Coffey Park in Santa Rosa has been ground zero for recovery from the North Bay Fires. DRONEVIEW7 shows us a neighborhood on the mend. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Coffey Park in Santa Rosa has been ground zero for recovery from the North Bay Fires. After the Tubbs fires swept through the neighborhood, Coffey Park looked like a war zone with house after house reduced to ashes.

Now, DRONEVIEW7 shows us a neighborhood on the mend, with homes popping up slowly. While other parts of Santa Rosa still sit barren, Coffey Park is now a sign of hope and recovery.

Take a look at all the before and after videos from the North Bay Fires here.

Full coverage on the 1-year anniversary of the wildfires here.
