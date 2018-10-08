SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --On Oct. 8, 2017, a fire storm exploded across the North Bay. Six massive blazes wipe out 8,900 homes, burned 200,000 acres and took the lives of 44 people, many of whom had no chance to escape.
On the heartbreaking one-year anniversary of the most destructive wildfires in state history, DRONEVIEW7 gives us a look at recovery efforts across the burn area.
Tap on the photos below for a before and after look:
BEFORE & AFTER: Silverado Country Club
BEFORE & AFTER: Journey's End Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa
BEFORE & AFTER: White Rock Vineyards in Napa
BEFORE & AFTER: Coffey Park in Santa Rosa
BEFORE & AFTER: Signorello winery in Napa
BEFORE & AFTER: Santa Rosa's Rincon Ridge in Fountaingrove
BEFORE & AFTER: Fountaingrove Village in Santa Rosa
BEFORE & AFTER: Fountaingrove's Tuscany development in Santa Rosa
