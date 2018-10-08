NORTH BAY FIRES

BEFORE & AFTER: DRONEVIEW7 shows North Bay Fires devastation, recovery

Coffey Park in Santa Rosa has been ground zero for recovery from the North Bay Fires. DRONEVIEW7 shows us a neighborhood on the mend. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
On Oct. 8, 2017, a fire storm exploded across the North Bay. Six massive blazes wipe out 8,900 homes, burned 200,000 acres and took the lives of 44 people, many of whom had no chance to escape.

On the heartbreaking one-year anniversary of the most destructive wildfires in state history, DRONEVIEW7 gives us a look at recovery efforts across the burn area.

BEFORE & AFTER: Silverado Country Club



BEFORE & AFTER: Journey's End Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa



BEFORE & AFTER: White Rock Vineyards in Napa



BEFORE & AFTER: Coffey Park in Santa Rosa



BEFORE & AFTER: Signorello winery in Napa



BEFORE & AFTER: Santa Rosa's Rincon Ridge in Fountaingrove



BEFORE & AFTER: Fountaingrove Village in Santa Rosa



BEFORE & AFTER: Fountaingrove's Tuscany development in Santa Rosa



