The Tubbs Fire tore through Santa Rosa, destroying everything in its path.We have a look at what Journey's End Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa looked like before the fire and DRONEVIEW7 shows us the utter devastation left behind after.Most of the residents there were senior citizens. The fire moved quickly, killing two people.Now, the debris has been cleared but the memories have not.The owner of the property says the mobile home park will not reopen. Instead, a mixture of affordable and market-rate apartments will be built here instead.