NORTH BAY FIRES

BEFORE & AFTER: How North Bay Fires impacted Santa Rosa's Rincon Ridge in Fountaingrove

Santa Rosa was hard hit by the Tubbs Fire. Entire communities were leveled by the fast-moving flames, including the Fountaingrove neighborhood. DRONEVIEW7 has a look at Rincon Ridge after the fire. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Rosa was hard hit by the Tubbs Fire. Entire communities were leveled by the fast-moving flames, including the Fountaingrove neighborhood.

We have a look at Rincon Ridge before the fire and what it looked like after.

DRONEVIEW7 shows the neighborhood is gone, with dozens of homes destroyed.

Surprisingly, the community park was left unscathed. Only one home, of hundreds, survived in this part of the neighborhood, an island in a wasteland.

Now, just one new home has risen from the ashes in this development. There is still a long way to go.

Take a look at all the before and after videos from the North Bay Fires here.

Full coverage on the 1-year anniversary of the wildfires here.
