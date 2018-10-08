Santa Rosa was hard hit by the Tubbs Fire. Entire communities were leveled by the fast-moving flames, including the Fountaingrove neighborhood.We have a look at Rincon Ridge before the fire and what it looked like after.DRONEVIEW7 shows the neighborhood is gone, with dozens of homes destroyed.Surprisingly, the community park was left unscathed. Only one home, of hundreds, survived in this part of the neighborhood, an island in a wasteland.Now, just one new home has risen from the ashes in this development. There is still a long way to go.