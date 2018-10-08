NORTH BAY FIRES

BEFORE & AFTER: How North Bay Fires impacted Signorello winery in Napa

Most of Napa's famous wineries were spared when fires tore through hills above the valley. But Signorello Estate, a winery on the infamous Silverado Trail, wasn't one of them. DRONEVIEW7 has a look at the recovery. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Most of Napa's famous wineries were spared when fires tore through hills above the valley. But Signorello Estate, a winery on the infamous Silverado Trail, wasn't one of them

We have a look at what the winery looked like before the fire and after.

DRONEVIEW7 was over the wineries tasting room and office, which were destroyed.

Incredibly, the flames did not spread to the processing area and nearby vineyards.

Now, the rubble is gone and there is hope; a promise to rebuild is coming true.

They will break ground on a new tasting room and offices tomorrow....the winery "is" open for business in a temporary trailer until the new construction is complete.

Take a look at all the before and after videos from the North Bay Fires here.

Full coverage on the 1-year anniversary of the wildfires here.
