The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --For so many people in the North Bay, it's been one year of heartache and loss, but also one of gratitude and hope. Take a look at our coverage here from the six month anniversary and join us as we look back on this one year milestone on the road to recovery.
RELATED: Remembrance events for one-year anniversary of Sonoma County fires
On Monday, ABC7 News will bring you a day of special coverage to mark the anniversary of the North Bay Fires online and on TV. Anchor Dan Ashley will be live in Santa Rosa, seeing how that community is coming back.
The North Bay Fires: One Year Later:
Here's a look back at some of our best photos and videos, and uplifting stories that surfaced from this devastating disaster.
Communities Come Together:
- North Bay nonprofit helps fire victims with yoga classes, services
- Tears, triumph for North Bay Fire victims at premiere of 'Urban Inferno' documentary
- First home completed in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove after wildfire destroyed community
- First home rebuilt in Santa Rosa's Coffey Park after North Bay fires
- 91-year-old man gets new home after devastating North Bay Firestorm
- Woman's lemon trees bring hope back to residents burned out by North Bay Fires
- Santa Rosa fire survivor throws first pitch at Oakland A's game
- Santa Rosa bus drivers saved hundreds of lives during North Bay fires
- Country music superstar, actress hold benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
- Center in Santa Rosa aims to help over 500 North Bay fire victims
Best Videos:
- North Bay fires by the numbers - timeline and statistics
- Body camera video shows terrifying evacuations during North Bay wildfires
- Video shows Santa Rosa bus rescuing residents, escaping from North Bay wildfires
- BEFORE AND AFTER: North Bay neighborhoods devastated by wildfires
- In their words: Wildfire evacuees describe the devastation in their communities
- Go on the front lines with first responders during North Bay wildfires
- EXCLUSIVE: Sulphur Fire victims tell harrowing tale of driving through flames, escaping alive
- DroneView7 shows beautiful Napa after wildfires
- Enormous plume of smoke sits over North Bay
- Driving through destroyed Santa Rosa neighborhood
Best Photos:
- 360 PHOTOS: Devastation in Sonoma, Napa
- 360 PHOTOS: Devastation in Glen Ellen, Kenwood
- 360 PHOTOS: Devastation in Santa Rosa
- Fires rage and burn through wine country, NorCal
Incredible Animal Stories:
- Heartwarming gathering brings North Bay fire animal rescuers and owners together
- Cat survives 3 months in North Bay fire zone
- Hero dog that stayed behind with family's goats during Tubbs fire found safe
- A look back at families reunited with pets after North Bay Fires
- 'We thought he was so gone' Santa Rosa family tearfully reunited with dog lost in fires
- Cat missing for 10 years found after surviving Tubbs Fire
- 200-pound tortoise evacuated with wheelbarrow from North Bay fires
- Thousands of animals, Safari West surviving North Bay fires is a 'miracle'
- Santa Rosa resident finds missing dog after long search through fire debris
- Napa man says 2 horses survived wildfire, found their way home
Tips from ABC7
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Get help with North Bay fire relief
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- How to cope with stress after a disaster
- The perfect reminder to thank a first responder
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- Clever ways to keep kids occupied in wildfire shelters
Go here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.