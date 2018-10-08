SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --Residents faced a maze of complex issues after the North Bay Fires. And, while Coffey Park is rebounding, other parts of Santa Rosa are mostly still moonscapes.
The North Bay Fires: One Year Later:
Here's a look back at some of our best photos and videos, and uplifting stories that surfaced from this devastating disaster.
Communities Come Together:
- North Bay nonprofit helps fire victims with yoga classes, services
- Tears, triumph for North Bay Fire victims at premiere of 'Urban Inferno' documentary
- First home completed in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove after wildfire destroyed community
- First home rebuilt in Santa Rosa's Coffey Park after North Bay fires
- 91-year-old man gets new home after devastating North Bay Firestorm
- Woman's lemon trees bring hope back to residents burned out by North Bay Fires
- Santa Rosa fire survivor throws first pitch at Oakland A's game
- Santa Rosa bus drivers saved hundreds of lives during North Bay fires
- Country music superstar, actress hold benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
- Center in Santa Rosa aims to help over 500 North Bay fire victims
Best Videos:
- North Bay fires by the numbers - timeline and statistics
- Body camera video shows terrifying evacuations during North Bay wildfires
- Video shows Santa Rosa bus rescuing residents, escaping from North Bay wildfires
- BEFORE AND AFTER: North Bay neighborhoods devastated by wildfires
- In their words: Wildfire evacuees describe the devastation in their communities
- Go on the front lines with first responders during North Bay wildfires
- EXCLUSIVE: Sulphur Fire victims tell harrowing tale of driving through flames, escaping alive
- DroneView7 shows beautiful Napa after wildfires
- Enormous plume of smoke sits over North Bay
- Driving through destroyed Santa Rosa neighborhood
Best Photos:
- 360 PHOTOS: Devastation in Sonoma, Napa
- 360 PHOTOS: Devastation in Glen Ellen, Kenwood
- 360 PHOTOS: Devastation in Santa Rosa
- Fires rage and burn through wine country, NorCal
Incredible Animal Stories:
- Heartwarming gathering brings North Bay fire animal rescuers and owners together
- Cat survives 3 months in North Bay fire zone
- Hero dog that stayed behind with family's goats during Tubbs fire found safe
- A look back at families reunited with pets after North Bay Fires
- 'We thought he was so gone' Santa Rosa family tearfully reunited with dog lost in fires
- Cat missing for 10 years found after surviving Tubbs Fire
- 200-pound tortoise evacuated with wheelbarrow from North Bay fires
- Thousands of animals, Safari West surviving North Bay fires is a 'miracle'
- Santa Rosa resident finds missing dog after long search through fire debris
- Napa man says 2 horses survived wildfire, found their way home
Tips from ABC7
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Get help with North Bay fire relief
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- How to cope with stress after a disaster
- The perfect reminder to thank a first responder
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- Clever ways to keep kids occupied in wildfire shelters
Go here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.