NORTH BAY FIRES

Napa Valley golf tournament back in full swing one year after North Bay fires

EMBED </>More Videos

It was exactly one year ago that the North Bay fires forced the evacuation of some golfers and executives at the resort. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
The Safeway Open golf tournament is in full swing this weekend at Silverado Country Club in Napa Valley. It was exactly one year ago that the North Bay fires forced the evacuation of some golfers and executives at the resort.

For most people, the Atlas Peak Fire is seared into their memories as they look up at the still-charred hillsides surrounding the golf course. The fire department is here but there are no lights or sirens as the memories come back.

RELATED: Nonprofit raises nearly $34 million to help North Bay fire victims

"Last year, when this event ended, it was the scariest moment of my life," said Safeway's executive director, Jeff Sanders. He has pledged that all proceeds from ticket sales this year, combined with another $8 million, will go to fire relief efforts.

Sanders remembers the flying embers as golfers were evacuated on a Sunday night after the tournament concluded. "Those little hot pieces of wood flying through the air at 70 miles per hour. When they landed, they started fires. It wasn't flames, it was those embers. They hit and boom, fire. We lost two Safeway semi-trucks you see going down the freeway with groceries in them, we lost three Lexus courtesy cars. We lost our suites behind number 17, because that plastic you have for the suites, as soon as it got near, it went boom," he said.

"It was such a sad tragedy last year but to see the way the community has bounced back in support of this tournament and this community, it's pretty cool," said PGA golfer Phil Mickelson.



This year, the only fires are in the fire pits. The golfers are laser-focused on their game, but even they couldn't help noticing still barren, burned out hillsides above the cool, manicured greens.

"It's kind of sad, very sad. You get around on the backside of the course number five and six and there are five or six houses I remember being there. But now they're just the pools there. It's really sad to see," said Chesson Hadley.

RELATED: Remembrance events for one-year anniversary of Sonoma Co. wildfires

"We had massive rain two years ago. We had the fires last year and I'm hoping this year, we can get through this tournament and walk away saying this was a great year," said Silverado Country Club's Jim Andrews.

Bright blue skies, charred hillsides but no lights or sirens this year. For nearly everyone, memories of the Atlas Fire are forever seared in their minds.

For more stories and videos related to the North Bay fires, visit this page.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgolfNorth Bay FireswildfiresafewayfundraiserNapa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NORTH BAY FIRES
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
Nonprofit raises nearly $34 million to help North Bay wildfire victims
North Bay nonprofit helps fire victims with yoga classes, services
Remembrance events for one-year anniversary of Sonoma County fires
More North Bay Fires
SPORTS
NFL admits errant whistle cost Browns from recovering fumble
Bob Melvin contract extension among Athletics' offseason priorities
What's the future of the NBA in Seattle?
DeMarcus Cousins signs Puma offer sheet; Nike has 10 days to match
More Sports
Top Stories
Blue Angels soar over San Francisco for Fleet Week
Man accused in Hillsborough murder case released from custody
Meet the Bay Area artist behind the Time cover of Christine Blasey Ford
Fleet Week and Hardly Strictly take San Francisco by storm
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
Several suspects sought in Alamo home invasion robbery
Show More
New street closure announced as officials prepare to fix SF transit center
Big rig carrying 27 tons of concrete sand overturns on I-680
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Grand National Rodeo, Contra Costa Home & Garden Show
Cirque Du Soleil performers scale Space Needle
2-year-old dies after wind gust blows over bounce pad
More News