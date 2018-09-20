NORTH BAY FIRES

Remembrance events for one-year anniversary of Sonoma County fires

Firefighters Mike Beeman, left, and Chris Oliver watch as a helicopter drops water over a wildfire burning near a winery Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. --
Events are being planned to observe the one-year anniversary of the deadly wildfires in Sonoma County next month.

Sonoma County and the city of Santa Rosa are planning a ceremony at Courthouse Square on Monday Oct. 8 that includes a memorial bell ringing for the 24 people who died in the Sonoma Complex fires.

The 6 p.m. ceremony will feature a reading by Sonoma County Poet Laureate Maya Khosla and a firefighter memorial bell ringing.

RELATED: California bill passes PG&E fire liability on to customers

Participants are welcome to express their grieving, healing and reflection through public chalk art on sidewalks around Courthouse Square from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday Oct. 8 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 9.

Some events are planned in advance of the one-year anniversary.

The Santa Rosa Holistic Chamber of Commerce is holding a free Sonoma Strong Healing Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 29 at the Santa Rosa Veterans Building (1351 Maple Ave.). Admission and healing therapies are free.

RELATED: Country music superstar, actress hold benefit concert for North Bay fire victims

The event includes speakers, vendors, a silent auction, raffle, live music and a kids' area.

The fires burned some areas of Sonoma County Regional Parks, which is holding a free community healing gathering at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park (5750 Faught Rd.) in Windsor from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 6.

It features art, music, guided hikes, face painting, crafts, drop-in counseling, a fire ecology hike and a meditation walk.

Other events are listed at SonomaCountyRecovers.org.
