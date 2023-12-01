Meet Santa Rosa Fire's newest four-legged recruit: Maverick the therapy dog

Santa Rosa Fire crews were meeting the newest four-legged recruit at the department on Thursday - a one-and-a-half-year-old Lab mix Maverick.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- The newest member of the Santa Rosa Fire Department is on duty. He won't be responding to any emergencies but 'Maverick' the therapy dog will provide some relief from stress and trauma for staff who have experienced a lot since the 2017 North Bay wildfires.

Image of Maverick, the newest four-legged recruit at the Santa Rosa Fire Department in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Nov. 30, 2023. KGO-TV

"We got matched up on November 20, so the week of Thanksgiving," said Captain Cori Rickert from Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Rickert is Maverick's handler, Maverick comes to work with Cori as the department's new therapy dog, part of the behavioral health program for fire staff.

"Fire departments, firefighters are going through stress like the general public but dealing with traumatic events on top of it," said Rickert.

Captain Rickert says therapy dogs like Maverick have the ability to break down stress barriers.

"So they have dogs for diabetics, in this case we hope Maverick can reduce help with cortisol levels; Maverick will engage with you, lean on you," Rickert added.

Maverick is all business when he's wearing his therapy vest - no time for toys.

Gone are the old days of firehouse dogs riding on fire engines. Now, they have a new role at the station.

"And in my current position, he's able to come to work with me, he can sleep at the fire house, go on calls, be engaged," Rickert said.

After catastrophic wildfires in the North Bay, therapy dogs were brought to fire stations to help first responders cope with trauma.

"Everything we lived through in Santa Rosa since 2017, all the fires we've had day to day, having a tool available that comforts and calms, allows them to talk better it's an added bonus," said Santa Rosa Fire Chief Scott Westrope.

Maverick was trained by the Institute for Canine Science and Training, paid for by the nonprofit Santa Rosa Fire Foundation.

"Maverick is a critical part of being able to take care of people who take care of us," said Jennielynn Holmes from Santa Rosa Fire Foundation.

Maverick won't be the only fire house dog for long, another therapy dog will join the department next year.

"I know it's a huge responsibility but this is a good dog, fun to be around and have with me," said Rickert.

