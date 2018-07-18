Center in Santa Rosa aims to help over 500 North Bay fire victims

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --A new center in Santa Rosa will serve 572 people impacted by the North Bay fires.
The Sonoma County branch of the Committee on Temporary Shelter or COTS opened on West College Avenue on Wednesday night.
The organization provides assistance for people struggling to make it by paying their rent or security deposits and helping them become self sufficient. After the North Bay fires, COTS recognizes that there is more need than ever in Santa Rosa.
If you are in need of help, visit this page for more information on the new center and COTS.