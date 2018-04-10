7 ON YOUR SIDE

How you can help with North Bay fire relief

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
So many have been affected by the North Bay fires. ABC7 put together this list of vetted, local resources to help those affected by this disaster.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with North Bay fire relief

WAYS TO DONATE - 6 MONTHS LATER

Sonoma County Resilience Fund
Community Foundation Sonoma County
sonomacf.org/sonoma-county-resilience-fund

Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund
Napa Valley Community Foundation
napavalleycf.org/fire-donation-page

Disaster Fund for Mendocino County
The Community Foundation of Mendocino County
communityfound.org/grants-scholarships/disaster-fund-for-mendocino-county

Mountain Volunteer Fire Department
Volunteer firefighters who were part of the First Responders for the NorCal wildfires of 2017.
squareup.com/store/mountain-vol-fire-dept

WAYS TO VOLUNTEER - 6 MONTHS LATER

Sonoma Family Meal
An organization born from the Northern California wildfires of 2017, they create restaurant-quality meals for families of 4-6 that have been severely affected by the fire and are best served by continuing prepared and semi-prepared meals. They need VOLUNTEERS AND DONATIONS to continue their work.
sonomafamilymeal.org/sonoma-volunteer

Volunteer Center of Sonoma County
They connect volunteers with nonprofits in Sonoma County, and you can specifically let them know you'd like to volunteer for Fire Recovery.
volunteernow.org/volunteer

Mendocino STRONG
County of Mendocino
Multiple ways to volunteer in the Mendocino County area.
mendocinocounty.org/community/mendocino-strong/volunteer

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Sonoma County Recovers
Provides access to continuing assistance and a helpful FAQ section, as well as the most current news on local updates on the rebuilding process in Sonoma County.
sonomacountyrecovers.org

County of Mendocino - Fire Recovery News
Up to date news on Mendocino County rebuilding efforts, and resources for recovery services.
mendocinocounty.org/community/fire-recovery

TIPS TO PROTECT YOUR HOME

American Red Cross
Northern California Coastal Home Fire Campaign
Working to reduce death and injury from home fires by 25 percent, by installing free smoke alarms in homes that don't have them and educating people about home fire safety.
redcross.org/local/california/northern-california-coastal/home-fire-safety

Donate to the Red Cross Wildfires & Disaster Relief efforts
redcross.org/local/california/northern-california-coastal/wildfires-response-october-2017

Cal Fire
Prepare for Wildfire Tips
Learn how to create "Defensible Space," ways to "Harden Your Home," building your own emergency supply kit, and designing your own Wildfire Evacuation Plan.
readyforwildfire.org/Prepare-For-Wildfire

UC Berkeley Center for Fire Research & Outreach
Homeowner Wildfire Assessment
An easy online questionnaire to find out if YOUR home could be in danger, and possible solutions on how to fix any potential dangers.
firecenter.berkeley.edu/homeassessment/index.pl

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay Wildfires.
