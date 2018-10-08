NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Rosa police urge citizens to prepare for fire after body cam video shows residents unprepared, reluctant to evacuate

EMBED </>More Videos

Video from body cameras worn by police officers the night of the fire shows why preparation is critical. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
On the one year anniversary of the firestorms that swept through Santa Rosa, first responders are remembering one of their toughest problems that night-- many people simply did not take evacuation orders seriously.

Looking forward, that's a problem we all can solve.

RELATED: One Year Later: Santa Rosa police body cam video shows heroism of officers during Oct. 2017 Firestorm

Video from body cameras worn by police officers the night of the fire shows why preparation is critical.

With fire moving in fast, the Santa Rosa police department joined forces with first responders from all across Northern California in a treacherous race against time to evacuate many neighborhoods in danger.

Officer Andy Adams remembers he never thought in a million years he would ever encounter a fire like this. As he put it-- "I'm not a firefighter."

Adams and his colleagues had the daunting and exhausting task of running house to house furiously banging on doors, hoping to wake people up.

"I'd run up to a house. I would shake the handle. I'd yell, 'police, fire is coming-- you need to evacuate right now,' and you'd have to move on" he said.

RELATED: The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later

Body cam video shows Adams and his fellow officers urging residents to get out immediately. But many were slow to respond.

Adams said it was very tough, " I would have expected the urgency from people to be a little bit more. I was getting frustrated."

He believes people just did not realize the magnitude of what was happening.

Paul Lowenthal, an assistant Fire Marshal with the Santa Rosa Fire Department, recalls "We were finding residents asleep. We were finding people still in their homes. People unsure of what exactly to do."

The video shows one man hosing his house as fire closes in. He tells the officers his wife is inside and they are not leaving. "It's chaos out there, where are you going to go" he said.

RELATED: How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation

Finally the officers move on. Later they learned the man and his wife eventually did leave, and their efforts did not save their house.

Police remind everyone to make evacuation plans now, and when authorities tell you to get out, do it quickly.

Go here to learn how to prepare for a wildfire evacuation.

To see the latest stories and videos about the North Bay fires go here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
North Bay Fireswildfireevacuationcaught on cameraSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
NORTH BAY FIRES
BEFORE & AFTER: Drone shows North Bay Fires devastation, recovery
Two families, two paths, one year after the Tubbs Fire in Coffey Park
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
Vintage 2017: Staglin Family Vineyard remembers the fire
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
BEFORE & AFTER: Drone shows North Bay Fires devastation, recovery
Manhunt underway in Fremont following overnight homicide
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
FDA approves use of HPV vaccine for adults 27 to 45
Fire crews continue to work to contain Branscombe Fire
At least 12 hurt after reports of gunfire at Lil Wayne show
Two families, two paths, one year after the Tubbs Fire in Coffey Park
The Slow Rebuild: One Year after the North Bay Fires
Show More
Cuomo: Limo that crashed shouldn't have been on the road
Somber memorials mark 1st anniversary of North Bay Wildfires
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm today, fire danger tapers, for now
Hurricane Michael: Storm strengthens into Category 1 as it tracks toward Florida
Bride who lost over 60 pounds before her wedding shares her story
More News