NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Rosa firestorm survivor reflects on losing home, gaining perspective

EMBED </>More Videos

Santa Rosa resident John Graves watched his home of 25 years burn in one of the North Bay wildfires. Now he is reflecting on the loss and the perspective gained one year later. (KGO-TV)

Cornell W. Barnard
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
For many survivors of the North Bay wildfires, the one year anniversary is about reflection and perspective in the wake of the tragedy.

John Graves spoke to ABC7 News last October, as he watched his home of 25 years burn in Santa Rosa.

"That morning my home was in ruin, it was chaos," said Graves.

RELATED: The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later

We caught up with Graves, his wife Kim and their dog Jerry at the condo they've been renting since the fires. A picture of the home they lost hangs on the wall.

The Graves' will rebuild in the same spot on Ranchette Road, but building permits and insurance payments have delayed the process.

"You have to be patient and persistent," said Graves.

RELATED: Therapy horses that helped Jaycee Dugard return one year after Nuns Fire

A year later Graves is taking stock of the things the fire did not destroy.

"I lost a lot of material things but other stuff was still there, we were all together," Graves added.

The fire anniversary has been difficult for Kim Graves. She returns to the site of her old house often.

"The dog loves it here, I bring him here once a week. I'm coming back too, I look forward to that day," said Kim.

The Graves Family hope their new home will be rebuilt by next Fall.

For more stories and videos about the North Bay Fire go to this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
North Bay Fireswildfirefiresonoma countySanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
NORTH BAY FIRES
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
The miracle mall of Santa Rosa
SKYMAP7 gives viewers critical fire information during emergencies
Glen Ellen farm rises from the Nuns Fire ashes
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
San Francisco's dirtiest cleanliness woes make more national headlines
Wildfire victims may finally move into tiny home they won in contest
Black bear caught on camera strolling through South Lake Tahoe
Napa's new alarm system legacy from last year's fires
Fire victims sent to collections for burned AT&T equipment
The miracle mall of Santa Rosa
BART tests ShakeAlert earthquake warning system
2,170 pumpkin crowned king at Half Moon Bay weigh off
Show More
BEFORE & AFTER: Drone shows North Bay Fires devastation, recovery
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
Man on bicycle seen leaving homicide scene in Fremont
Tax relief for disaster victims
Glen Ellen farm rises from the Nuns Fire ashes
More News