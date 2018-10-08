Winery in Napa Valley showing signs of recovery 1 year after Atlas Peak fire

When the Atlas Peak fire broke out in Napa, the flames spread quickly, destroying homes and businesses.DroneView 7 caught video of what White Rock Vineyard looks like now after the devastating fire. Several homes above the property were also leveled by the blaze.The winery dates back to the 1870's making it one the oldest in California. Three generations made it out of the winery safely. When the family returned to the ruins, they found their livestock and dog survived. But, they lost up to 20 percent of their total wine inventory.Now, there are signs of recovery at the winery. New buildings are going up, but the houses up the hill are still vacant lots-- reminders of how much work still needs to be done.