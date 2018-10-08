NORTH BAY FIRES

Winery in Napa Valley showing signs of recovery 1 year after Atlas Peak fire

EMBED </>More Videos

When the Atlas Peak fire broke out in Napa, the flames spread quickly, destroying homes and businesses. (KGO-TV)

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
When the Atlas Peak fire broke out in Napa, the flames spread quickly, destroying homes and businesses.

DroneView 7 caught video of what White Rock Vineyard looks like now after the devastating fire. Several homes above the property were also leveled by the blaze.

RELATED: The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later

The winery dates back to the 1870's making it one the oldest in California. Three generations made it out of the winery safely. When the family returned to the ruins, they found their livestock and dog survived. But, they lost up to 20 percent of their total wine inventory.

Now, there are signs of recovery at the winery. New buildings are going up, but the houses up the hill are still vacant lots-- reminders of how much work still needs to be done.

For more stories and video about the North Bay Fires go to this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirefiresonoma countyNorth Bay FiresNapa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NORTH BAY FIRES
Video shows heroism of officers during North Bay Fires
VIDEO: Santa Rosa neighborhood before and after the North Bay Fire
Therapy horses that helped kidnapping victim return one year after Nuns Fire
Santa Rosa remembers fire anniversary with prayer service
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
SpaceX launch, historic landing causes unusual sight over Bay Area
Video shows heroism of officers during North Bay Fires
Brush fire scorches thousands of acres, burns home in Solano County
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
Therapy horses that helped kidnapping victim return one year after Nuns Fire
Smoke from Solano County fire drifts into Bay Area
Cal Fire mopping up after brush fire in San Jose
Blue Angels pilots meet fans at SF Fleet Week
Show More
Katt Williams arrested for allegedly assaulting driver in Portland
Santa Rosa remembers fire anniversary with prayer service
'Horribly neglected' dog gets remarkable transformation
Earthquake alert to be tested on BART trains
Richard Sherman: Rule tweaks helping average QBs put up HOF numbers
More News