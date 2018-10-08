As the North Bay Fires spread, the entire neighborhoods were swallowed by flames.We have a look at the Tuscany development in the Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa before the fire and DRONEVIEW7 showed us the same neighborhood after.Block after block was leveled. Fountaingrove was one of Santa Rosa's hardest hit areas.Now, little has changed. The burnt debris is gone, but empty lots remain. For sale signs dot the neighborhood which are signs of change, but little signs of recovery.