The Tubbs Fire wiped entire neighborhoods clear in minutes. The upscale community in Santa Rosa was hit hard by the fire and it is slow to recover.We have a look at Fountaingrove Village in Santa Rosa before the fire and DRONEVIEW7 shows us what the shopping center and housing complex looked like after.The village was the center of a thriving neighborhood, where dozens of houses and condos nearby were leveled.Among the businesses destroyed - a market, restaurant, dry cleaner and a spa.Now, no one is relaxing. What was left of the shopping center has been cleared and the nearby neighborhood is just starting to show signs of recovery.