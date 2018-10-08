NORTH BAY FIRES

BEFORE & AFTER: How North Bay Fires impacted Fountaingrove Village in Santa Rosa

The Tubbs Fire wiped entire neighborhoods clear in minutes. The upscale community in Santa Rosa was hit hard by the fire. DRONEVIEW7 has a look at recovery efforts at Fountaingrove Village. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
The Tubbs Fire wiped entire neighborhoods clear in minutes. The upscale community in Santa Rosa was hit hard by the fire and it is slow to recover.

We have a look at Fountaingrove Village in Santa Rosa before the fire and DRONEVIEW7 shows us what the shopping center and housing complex looked like after.

The village was the center of a thriving neighborhood, where dozens of houses and condos nearby were leveled.

Among the businesses destroyed - a market, restaurant, dry cleaner and a spa.

Now, no one is relaxing. What was left of the shopping center has been cleared and the nearby neighborhood is just starting to show signs of recovery.

Take a look at all the before and after videos from the North Bay Fires here.

Full coverage on the 1-year anniversary of the wildfires here.
