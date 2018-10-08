SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --The Tubbs Fire wiped entire neighborhoods clear in minutes. The upscale community in Santa Rosa was hit hard by the fire and it is slow to recover.
We have a look at Fountaingrove Village in Santa Rosa before the fire and DRONEVIEW7 shows us what the shopping center and housing complex looked like after.
The village was the center of a thriving neighborhood, where dozens of houses and condos nearby were leveled.
Among the businesses destroyed - a market, restaurant, dry cleaner and a spa.
Now, no one is relaxing. What was left of the shopping center has been cleared and the nearby neighborhood is just starting to show signs of recovery.
