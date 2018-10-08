BEFORE & AFTER: How North Bay Fires impacted Silverado Country Club

For residents around the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, the wind-fueled Atlas Fire meant just minutes to evacuate.We have a look at what the neighborhood looked like before and after the fire. DRONEVIEW7 was over what was left of dozens of destroyed homes in one of the most exclusive enclaves in the Napa Valley.Many residents say they barely escaped the quickly advancing flames, leaving with just the clothes on their backs.Now, many of these multi-million dollar homes still sit in ruin.