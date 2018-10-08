NORTH BAY FIRES

BEFORE & AFTER: How North Bay Fires impacted Silverado Country Club

For residents around the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, the wind-fueled Atlas Fire meant just minutes to evacuate. ABC7's DRONEVIEW7 gives us a look at the devastation and recovery. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
For residents around the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, the wind-fueled Atlas Fire meant just minutes to evacuate.

We have a look at what the neighborhood looked like before and after the fire. DRONEVIEW7 was over what was left of dozens of destroyed homes in one of the most exclusive enclaves in the Napa Valley.

Many residents say they barely escaped the quickly advancing flames, leaving with just the clothes on their backs.

Now, many of these multi-million dollar homes still sit in ruin.

Take a look at all the before and after videos from the North Bay Fires here.

Full coverage on the 1-year anniversary of the wildfires here.
