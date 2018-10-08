NORTH BAY FIRES

BEFORE & AFTER: How North Bay Fires impacted White Rock Vineyards in Napa

When the Atlas Peak fire broke out in Napa, the flames spread quickly, destroying homes and businesses. DRONEVIEW7 shows us the devastation after. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
When the Atlas Peak fire broke out in Napa, the flames spread quickly, destroying homes and businesses.

We have a look at what White Rock Vineyards looked like before the fire and DRONEVIEW7 shows us the devastation after. Several homes above the property were also leveled by the blaze.

The winery dates back to the 1870s, making it one the oldest in California. Three generations made it out of the winery safely. When the family returned to the ruins, they found their livestock and dog survived. But they lost up to 20 percent of their total wine inventory.

Now, there are signs of recovery at the winery. New buildings are going up, though the houses up the hill are still vacant lots; reminders of how much work still needs to be done.

Take a look at all the before and after videos from the North Bay Fires here.

Full coverage on the 1-year anniversary of the wildfires here.
