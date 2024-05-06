Best AANHPI businesses including Pink Moon, Dagne Dover and more

This week on 'It's a Big Deal,' ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are exploring the best AANHPI businesses in honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

This week on 'It's a Big Deal,' ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are exploring the best AANHPI businesses in honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

This week on 'It's a Big Deal,' ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are exploring the best AANHPI businesses in honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

This week on 'It's a Big Deal,' ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are exploring the best AANHPI businesses in honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

This week on 'It's a Big Deal,' ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are exploring the best AANHPI businesses in honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Each of these businesses is owned by an individual firm the AANHPI community. We've highlighted some of the most sought-after products from each brand to help you shop.

Note: Prices are subject to change after publication.

Dagne Dover

From sleek backpacks to versatile totes, Dagne Dover products are designed to simplify your life in aesthetically pleasing ways. Here, we have the Landon Carry-On and the Dakota Backpack. The Carru-On comes in various sizes, even a large size which can hold a laptop and change of shoes. The backpack is also perfect for your essentials, devices and anything else you need. Shop the brand's sale section now to shop both up to $50 off.

23% off Dagne Dover Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack $149

$195 Shop now at Dagne Dover

24% off Dagne Dover Dagne Dover Landon Carryall $139

$185 Shop now at Dagne Dover

Blueland

Blueland is an AAPI-owned brand, committed to sustainability and minimalism in cleaning products. Their innovative cleaning solutions utilize refillable bottles and eco-friendly tablets, making it easy for you to maintain a healthy home and planet. Here, we have laundry detergent tablets, plant-based dish sponges and a multi-surface cleaner to leave your home feeling fresh and clean. Grab Blueland products from just $10.

20% off Blueland Blueland Laundry Starter Set $20

$25 Shop now at Blueland

19% off Blueland Blueland Multi-Surface Starter Set $12.80

$16 Shop now at Blueland

10% off Blueland Blueland Scrub Sponge $12.60

$14 Shop now at Blueland

Tower 28

Tower 28's makeup line features gorgeous shades and formulas to celebrate all skin tones and types, empowering you to feel confident and beautiful. Here we have the SOS Intensive Rescue Serum to soothe irritated skin, the SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray to tone your face, and various lip glosses that are both moisturizing and non-stick. Grab best-selling sets from just $24.

10% off Tower 28 SOS Rescue Spray $25.10

$28 Shop now at Tower 28

9% off Tower 28 SOS Rescue Serum $30.60

$34 Shop now at Tower 28

18% off Tower 28 Milky Lip Set $65

$80 Shop now at Tower 28

Pink Moon: ABC Exclusive 20% off

Pink Moon is an AANHPI-owned beauty and wellness brand that embraces the power of natural ingredients and self-care rituals. Their curated selection of products ranges from luxurious skincare to tranquilizing aromatherapy, all aimed at nourishing your body and soul. Here, we have popular products including the Rose Quartz Gua Sha Facial Toolkit, which can reduce puffiness and improve skin elasticity, according to the brand. We also have the Gemini Cleanser, the brightening Libra Serum and the lightweight Sagittarius Moisturizer. Shop all these items for an ABC-exclusive 20% off with coupon code ABCMOON.

20% off Pink Moon Rose Quartz Gua Sha Facial Toolkit $30.40

$38 Use code ABCMOON Shop now at Pink Moon

20% off Pink Moon Libra Serum Essence $36

$45 Use code ABCMOON Shop now at Pink Moon

20% off Pink Moon Gemini Cleanser $22.40

$28 Use code ABCMOON Shop now at Pink Moon



* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.