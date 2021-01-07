SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Inspired by the Blue Angels' effortless flight demonstrations, Blue Angel Vodka is six-times distilled, extra smooth, and perfect for making creative cocktails.
In this episode, La Mar's Head Bartender, Joselino Solis, shares uniquely delicious vodka cocktail recipes using Blue Angel Vodka. Pair with your favorite meal!
Drink #1 Ingredients:
Blue Angel Vodka
Watermelon Syrup
Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
Dulling Aperitif
Sparkling Wine
Tapioca Pearls
Edible Flower
Ice
Instructions:
1. Add Blue Angel Vodka, watermelon syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice, and a dulling aperitif to a cocktail shaker and mix well.
2. Add ice to a glass, then pour mixture on top through a strainer.
3. Top off the drink with sparkling wine.
4. Add tapioca pearls and an edible flower to garnish.
Drink #2 Ingredients:
Blue Angel Vodka
Mandarin Syrup
Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
Yellow Chartreuse
Absinthe
Ice
Instructions:
1. Add Blue Angel Vodka, Mandarin syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice, yellow chartreuse to a cocktail shaker and mix well.
2. Add ice to a glass, then pour mixture on top through a strainer.
3. Top off the drink with a few sprays of absinthe.
For more information about Blue Angel Vodka, please visit this page.
Visit here for more information about La Mar in San Francisco.
Creative vodka cocktail recipes using Blue Angel Vodka
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News