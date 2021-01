Creative vodka cocktail recipes using Blue Angel Vodka

Drink #1 Ingredients:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Inspired by the Blue Angels' effortless flight demonstrations, Blue Angel Vodka is six-times distilled, extra smooth, and perfect for making creative cocktails.In this episode, La Mar's Head Bartender, Joselino Solis, shares uniquely delicious vodka cocktail recipes using Blue Angel Vodka. Pair with your favorite meal!Blue Angel VodkaWatermelon SyrupFresh Squeezed Lemon JuiceDulling AperitifSparkling WineTapioca PearlsEdible FlowerIceInstructions:1. Add Blue Angel Vodka, watermelon syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice, and a dulling aperitif to a cocktail shaker and mix well.2. Add ice to a glass, then pour mixture on top through a strainer.3. Top off the drink with sparkling wine.4. Add tapioca pearls and an edible flower to garnish.Blue Angel VodkaMandarin SyrupFresh Squeezed Lemon JuiceYellow ChartreuseAbsintheIce1. Add Blue Angel Vodka, Mandarin syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice, yellow chartreuse to a cocktail shaker and mix well.2. Add ice to a glass, then pour mixture on top through a strainer.3. Top off the drink with a few sprays of absinthe.For more information about Blue Angel Vodka, please visit this page Visit here for more information about La Mar in San Francisco.