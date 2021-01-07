localish

Creative vodka cocktail recipes using Blue Angel Vodka

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Inspired by the Blue Angels' effortless flight demonstrations, Blue Angel Vodka is six-times distilled, extra smooth, and perfect for making creative cocktails.

In this episode, La Mar's Head Bartender, Joselino Solis, shares uniquely delicious vodka cocktail recipes using Blue Angel Vodka. Pair with your favorite meal!

Drink #1 Ingredients:
Blue Angel Vodka
Watermelon Syrup
Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
Dulling Aperitif
Sparkling Wine
Tapioca Pearls
Edible Flower
Ice

Instructions:
1. Add Blue Angel Vodka, watermelon syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice, and a dulling aperitif to a cocktail shaker and mix well.
2. Add ice to a glass, then pour mixture on top through a strainer.
3. Top off the drink with sparkling wine.
4. Add tapioca pearls and an edible flower to garnish.

Drink #2 Ingredients:
Blue Angel Vodka
Mandarin Syrup
Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
Yellow Chartreuse
Absinthe
Ice

Instructions:
1. Add Blue Angel Vodka, Mandarin syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice, yellow chartreuse to a cocktail shaker and mix well.
2. Add ice to a glass, then pour mixture on top through a strainer.
3. Top off the drink with a few sprays of absinthe.

For more information about Blue Angel Vodka, please visit this page.

Visit here for more information about La Mar in San Francisco.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscorecipelocalish bay areaalcohollocalish
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOCALISH
Student with Autism and Parkinson's becomes piano whiz
Ever had Detroit-style pizza? Watch this!
The most decadent grilled cheese sandwiches EVER!
Galette de Rois: French-Style pastry fit for a royal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi, Schumer call for Trump's removal via 25th Amendment
Congress confirms Biden's win after Trump mob storms Capitol
Warriors' Kerr, Green share thoughts on Washington, DC riots
Here's what DC suspects are charged with so far
Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Biden introduces Garland as attorney general pick
Bay Area 'appalled' over chaos as rioters storm US Capitol
Show More
CA activists compare police handling of Capitol, BLM protesters
Sources: Explosive devices found near US Capitol were real
CA suspends 1.4 million virus unemployment claims
Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol breach
Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts locked indefinitely
More TOP STORIES News