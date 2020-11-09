Politics

'This is not done': Presidential race called too early, SF Republican Party chairman believes

By ABC7 News Staff
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Saturday, San Francisco Republican Party chairman John Dennis told ABC7 News that he believes Joe Biden's election win was called prematurely, and that President Trump still has a chance of winning the electoral college.

Dennis says he is hoping for vote recounts in several tight races, including the states of Wisconsin, Michigan and parts of Pennsylvania.

WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden addresses nation for 1st time since projected win
EMBED More News Videos

President-elect Joe Biden pledged on Saturday, Nov. 7, to be a president "who seeks not to divide but to unify." Watch his full remarks above.



The local party chairman also thinks these election results are likely to go to the court system for arguments.

"This is not done," Dennis emphasized, "no, this is not done, by any stretch of the imagination."

RELATED: Will Trump concede? What's next for president after 2020 presidential election

"If we go through the process and we find that Joe Biden's the winner, then that's it, we just move forward, move on, do the best we can," the chairman said. "I think it's a tragic choice."

Dennis added that if election results ultimately show Biden is the winner, he believes President Trump will concede graciously.

RELATED: Trump lost, but Trumpism did not

"I think it's possible it could happen, but I think there's a strong chance the president pulls this out," Dennis said. "But if in fact he gets everything he wants and finds out he lost, I think you'll be surprised for how gracious he is."

Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscoelection resultsrepublicansdonald trumppolitical insiderbay areavotingkamala harrisdemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
World reacts to news of Alex Trebek's death
Tahoe sees snowy conditions as temperatures drop in Bay Area
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
Napa man builds Disneyland-inspired coaster in his backyard
President-elect Joe Biden promotes unity, turns to transition
Trans community reacts after recognition in Joe Biden's speech
Trebek's closest friends reflect on final conversations
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Chilly night, Frost Advisory in North Bay
Trebek offered supportive words to other cancer patients
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Bay Area politicians close to Kamala Harris react to victory
Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host's most memorable moments
More TOP STORIES News