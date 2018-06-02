NORTH BAY FIRES

Bill that would have eased insurance claims for North Bay Fire victims dies in California Senate

A chain locking up a Santa Rosa neighborhood affected by the North Bay fires on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. --
Legislation that would have eased the insurance claims process for North Bay wildfire victims died in California's Senate Thursday because of insurance industry opposition, according to the bill's author.

Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Ukiah, was the author of Senate Bill 897, which sought to amend insurance coverage for contents, allowing policyholders to settle for 80 percent of the contents limit without having to compile a home inventory during a declared state of emergency.

If the bill had become law, it would have been retroactive for the North Bay fires and the Thomas Fire in Southern California.

RELATED: Six months after North Bay fires, Coffey Park rises from ashes
EMBED More News Videos

When devastating wildfires swept through the North Bay last October, one of the hardest hit neighborhoods was Coffey Park in Santa Rosa.



However, an aide confirmed today that McGuire on Thursday declined a compromise with the insurance industry on the bill, which prevented it from advancing.

"We had to draw the line when insurance corporations insisted on amendments that would have watered down the bill close to useless," McGuire said in a statement.

"The deal that was put on the table harms those who are struggling to recover, now, and all future homeowners who would be impacted by California's new normal," McGuire said.

RELATED: Body camera video shows terrifying evacuations during North Bay wildfires

Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones blasted the insurance industry for what he called their efforts to defeat the bill, which he described as "common-sense legislation."

Jones said, "Their priority is profit over the needs of their policyholders who have been through hell. This is about doing the right thing to help wildfire survivors begin the recovery process without putting them through more heartache and pain during one of the most difficult times of their lives."

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfireNorth Bay Firescal firefirefire deathhouse firesonoma countyconstructionreal estateinsuranceSanta Rosa
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
PG&E rebuilding underground lines in Santa Rosa fire zone
PG&E unveils new wildfire safety operations center
Key hearing held on PG&E's North Bay wildfire liability, rate hikes
North Bay residents struggle to figure out housing plans after devastating fires
Body cam video shows terrifying evacuations in North Bay fires
NORTH BAY FIRES
How big are the Mendocino Complex Fires?
Most destructive California wildfires in history
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Firestorm costs add to budget cuts in Santa Rosa
Center in Santa Rosa aims to help over 500 North Bay fire victims
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News