NORTH BAY FIRES

Six months after North Bay fires, Coffey Park rises from ashes

EMBED </>More Videos

When devastating wildfires swept through the North Bay last October, one of the hardest hit neighborhoods was Coffey Park in Santa Rosa. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. --
When devastating wildfires swept through the North Bay last October, one of the hardest hit neighborhoods was Coffey Park in Santa Rosa.

Four people died and more than 1,200 homes were destroyed. Many residents said it looked as if a bomb went off.

Dozens of homeowners put their property up for sale, but many more are vowing to stay. They even held holiday celebrations on their burned lots.

RELATED: The North Bay wildfires six months later

Six months after the disaster the city of Santa Rosa's data tracking map showed 38 Coffey Park homes under construction and 32 more with all the permits to begin building.

The ABC7 News team has been following the Coffey Park progress from the start, as residents sift through ashes and bureaucracy. Check out this video of the many milestones, good and bad, over the past half year.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfireNorth Bay Firescal firefirefire deathhouse firesonoma countySanta Rosa
NORTH BAY FIRES
EXCLUSIVE: Expedited trial date set for Santa Rosa assisted living center fire victims
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Sonoma Co. fire victims feel the emotional effects 6 months later
Heroic CHP helicopter officers remember North Bay fires
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
War of words, actions ensues between Tesla, NTSB after I-Team reports
'I still don't believe it' Family mourns restaurant owner killed in Alameda
Voters may get chance to vote on splitting CA into 3 states
SF cracks down and ramps up against smash and grabs
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Decisions still to be made on downtown SF rail extension tunnel
Alameda police seek help solving homicide of 61-year-old woman
Officials: Items found belonged to missing California family
Show More
NTSB says it removed Tesla from deadly crash investigation
Watch out! Risk of sneaker waves on coast in Sonoma, Monterey counties
49ers linebacker Reuben Foster charged with felony domestic violence
Bay Area ferry fleet transitioning to renewable diesel fuel
Community group presents demands to Google for San Jose mega campus
More News