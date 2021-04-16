Body cam video of fatal police shooting in Fremont last month released

Warning: Video may be graphic
Fremont PD releases bodycam video of fatal police shooting last month

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Fremont police released body camera video on Friday of a fatal police shooting that happened last month.

The incident occurred on Highway 84 and Ardenwood Blvd. at approximately 2:48p.m. on March 24, according to Fremont PD and the California Highway Patrol.

Police say it pursued the suspect vehicle after it was reported stolen and matched the description of a getaway vehicle in an armed robbery in San Francisco earlier that day.



The officer involved is Brian Burch who has been with the agency for six years. The suspect was identified as Joshua Gloria, 34, from Oakland.

The shooting is still under investigation, according to both law enforcement agencies.

Warning: Video may be graphic.

