Body found in SF Bay identified as suspect who fled police at Oakland Airport

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A body found in the San Francisco Bay has been identified as a suspect who led a police chase through Oakland International Airport Sunday before fleeing on foot and jumping into the water.

His name will not be released until officials speak with his family.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Investigators found mask, replica weapons in truck of suspect who fled police at Oakland Airport



The man, believed to be from Santa Cruz, allegedly evaded officers when they tried pulling him over for running a stop sign.

Authorities say he drove his truck at speeds of 50 mph through the airport, crashed through a gate, and eventually abandoned his car and fled on foot.

A police K9 tracked his scent to the edge of the water and stopped.

Officials searched for the suspect in the water for hours.

Meanwhile, investigators searched his truck and found Airsoft replica weapons and a mask.

"Initially we looked into the vehicle and had to secure the vehicle. On first glance, we saw what it looked like a cache of weapons. Looked like assault rifles and various paraphernalia with hoods and masks," Kelly said. "They turned out to be airsoft weapons."

Sgt. Kelly confirmed they'll be working with the FBI and federal partners to figure out what the suspect's intentions were and why he was around the area prior to the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandoakland international airportairport newssearchpolice chasewaterwater searchairport security
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF woman befriends crows, who leave her gifts
8 bodies recovered after boat erupts in flames in SoCal
Neighbors: Oakland mother killed by stray bullet after leaving wedding reception
Odessa shooting rampage victims and injured identified
Family doesn't believe street racing was cause of deadly SJ crash
Three little pigs invade Lafayette backyard
Woman shelters 97 dogs in her home as Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas
Show More
Inside look at nonprofit working to help stranded, starving sea animals
Prime minister: 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
71 arrests in multiagency sideshow crackdown in Antioch
Brush fire burns estimated 20-25 acres in Livermore
Disney World parks closing early Tuesday as Dorian approaches
More TOP STORIES News