Body found in SF Bay identified as suspect who fled police at Oakland Airport

UPDATE: The body found this morning in the bay is confirmed to be our suspect from the airport incident. We will release the name at a later time after we speak with his family. Thank you to @USCG @SFFDPIO for your assistance. https://t.co/O6XSCc1cKP — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) September 2, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A body found in the San Francisco Bay has been identified as a suspect who led a police chase through Oakland International Airport Sunday before fleeing on foot and jumping into the water.His name will not be released until officials speak with his family.The man, believed to be from Santa Cruz, allegedly evaded officers when they tried pulling him over for running a stop sign.Authorities say he drove his truck at speeds of 50 mph through the airport, crashed through a gate, and eventually abandoned his car and fled on foot.A police K9 tracked his scent to the edge of the water and stopped.Officials searched for the suspect in the water for hours.Meanwhile, investigators searched his truck and found Airsoft replica weapons and a mask."Initially we looked into the vehicle and had to secure the vehicle. On first glance, we saw what it looked like a cache of weapons. Looked like assault rifles and various paraphernalia with hoods and masks," Kelly said. "They turned out to be airsoft weapons."Sgt. Kelly confirmed they'll be working with the FBI and federal partners to figure out what the suspect's intentions were and why he was around the area prior to the incident.