LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) --Officials have identified a body discovered in a landfill near Livermore on New Year's Eve Day.
The body was found Monday afternoon at the Waste Management Landfill and has since been identified as a 23-year-old woman from Hayward, Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Investigators were able to identify her by her finger prints.
Her cause of death is undetermined as officials wait for the results of a toxicology report.
Officials reported the young woman had problems with substance abuse and mental health.
They say there were no signs of a struggle, but that the body's decomposition may have camouflaged any apparent signs of trauma or injury.