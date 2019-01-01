The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a waste management worker discovered a body at a Livermore landfill.Investigators say a heavy equipment operator discovered a body Monday afternoon at the Waste Management Landfill."When I scooped the material, I see the leg," said operator Andres Luna.Investigators says the body had been dumped anywhere from a week to a month ago."Any time you have a body that ends up in a landfill it's definitely foul play," said Alameda County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Sergeant Ray Kelly.They believe the victim was likely in a debris box or roadside waste bin on the west side of the county that was then transferred into a truck, larger transfer station and ultimately here to the landfill."How this was done was very disturbing," said Sgt. Kelly.The body's decomposition may have camouflaged any apparent signs of trauma or injury.An autopsy Wednesday will be critical in determining a cause of death and identifying the victim.