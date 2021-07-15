World's most expensive burger? Here's how much the Dutch chef's creation will cost you

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10868725" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The internet is full of opinions on a New Jersey butcher's product of flat, round hot dogs.

If you have expensive tastes, now you can put your money where your mouth is with a burger that costs $5,964.Dutch chef Robert Jan de Veen believes he's created the priciest burger in history and it's for a good cause. All the money paid for the burger was donated to charity.Veen calls his epicurean creation "The Golden Boy." The burger included A5 Japanese wagyu beef, Alaskan king crab, white truffles and Beluga caviar. To add a little crunch, there's also Dom Perignon champagne onion rings on the burger. Its special sauce is really special. The barbecue sauce was made from Macallan Single Malt Whisky and Kopi Luwak coffee, made from partially digested coffee beans eaten by a civet. All that goodness is placed between a bun embossed in gold. Veen says it took him nine hours to prepare.The chef is considering making more of the ultra-luxe burger. People can send a message to his restaurant De Daltons on Instagram with requests.In addition to helping a charity, Veen may also be going after bragging rights. The lavish burger is being considered for the Guinness World Record for most expensive burger. The title is currently held by a special events food company in Oregon that created a $4,971 burger in 2011.