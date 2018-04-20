BEYOND THE HEADLINES

ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: PBWC

EMBED </>More Videos

This edition of Beyond the Headlines focuses on a long standing organization called the Professional BusinessWomen of California, or PBWC. (KGO)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
This edition of Beyond the Headlines focuses on a long standing organization called the Professional BusinessWomen of California, or PBWC. ABC7 is a proud sponsor of PBWC and its premier conference for women.

Cheryl Jennings sits down with the founder of PBWC, Congresswoman Jackie Speier, and talks about the history of PBWC, the MeToo movement, and her important work in the House of Representatives.

PBWC has evolved over the years from its initial membership of long-term volunteers to today's exciting composition of corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and leaders from both public and private sectors.

Kristen Sze talks with women who help shape the organization's valuable programs, as well as women who have benefited from its events and activities that foster skill development, networking, and inspiration.

STUDIO GUESTS:

Rep. Jackie Speier (D)
CA 14th District, US Congress
Founder, PBWC

Curshanda Cusseaux Woods
Northern California Community Relations Manager, Kaiser Permanente

Cathy Weihl
Board Member, PBWC
SVP, Wells Fargo

Natalie Aliga
Long-time Member, PBWC
Community Development Officer, Wells Fargo

Sali Christeson
Co-Founder & CEO, Argent

Eleanor Turner
Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Argent

RESOURCES:

Professional BusinessWomen of California (PBWC)
http://pbwc.org/
Facebook: @pbwc.org
Twitter: @pbwc
Instagram: @pbwc_official
#StandUp #LiftUp

Rep. Jackie Speier (D)
https://speier.house.gov/
Facebook: @JackieSpeier
Twitter: @RepSpeier

Kaiser Permanente Northern California
Facebook: @kpthrive
Twitter: @kpnorcal

#KPInvests #KPWomen

Wells Fargo
https://www.wellsfargo.com/
Facebook: @wellsfargo
Twitter: @wellsfargo

Argent
https://argentwork.com/
Facebook: @argentwork
Twitter: @argent
Instagram: @argent

To connect with Cheryl Jennings:
Twitter: @CherylABC7
Instagram: @cherylabc7
Facebook: @CherylJenningsABC7

Click here to see more episodes of Beyond the Headlines.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbeyond the headlinescommunityu.s. & worldsexual harassmentmisconductsexual misconductsexual assaultworkplaceemploymenttake actionSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
BEYOND THE HEADLINES
ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Brain health
Expert: Tipping can lead to sexual harassment
FULL VIDEO: #MeToo: Allies in Action Town Hall
7 things we can do now for workplace equality
More beyond the headlines
BUSINESS
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
Choosing a Travel Agent
Imperfect Produce celebrates 3 years of diverting 'ugly' produce from landfills to plates
More Business
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News