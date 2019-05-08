Bay Area Uber, Lyft drivers taking part in nationwide strike

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area commuters are bracing for impact as Uber and Lyft drivers begin their global strike to protest their working conditions and wages.Rideshare drivers are hoping today's job action around the world will make a strong statement ahead of Uber's highly-anticipated IPO on Friday.Drivers said they would stop picking up passengers for 12 hours starting at noon on Wednesday.More than 200 Uber drivers are expected to protest outside Uber's San Francisco headquarters as part of a National Day of Action. Lyft drivers will be participating as well.This demonstration is happening in seven major cities across the country. This is all coming ahead of Uber's initial multi-billion public offering set for Friday. Strike organizers claim while the IPO will make millionaires of many Uber investors and executives, the company has cut the pay of drivers often leaving them earning less than minimum wage.Reports claim frustration began to grow amongst ride-hailing drivers following Lyft's IPO in March. Uber and Lyft drivers have a series of demands including increased job security, livable incomes, and a cap on the companies' commission.Officials at San Francisco International Airport have warned taxi companies to be ready to deploy more drivers. BART tweeted about discount options to get to the airport. BART says groups will save 25 percent with the BART Airport discount app.