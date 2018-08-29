ALCOHOL

Bill extending nightlife hours in San Francisco, Oakland passes through Assembly

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The California Assembly approved a bill Wednesday sponsored by State Senator Scott Wiener allowing certain cities to extend alcohol sales at bars, nightclubs and restaurants to 4 a.m.

Wiener tweeted that the passage of his bill is "a huge step forward."

RELATED: Senator Wiener introduces bill allowing cities to extend alcohol sales to 4 a.m.

Nine cities are part of the 5-year pilot program, including San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles.

The bill allows, but does not require the cities to extend hours for alcohol sales. The bill passed the Assembly with a vote of 46-14 and now heads to the Senate for a vote. If it passes there, it will go to Governor Jerry Brown for his approval.

Opponents say the bill would add new costs and lead to more dangerous roads.
Similar bills have been introduced and killed several times since 2004.

