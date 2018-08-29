Bill extending nightlife hours in San Francisco, Oakland passes through Assembly

The Assembly just passed my bill (#SB905) to allow cities to extend nightlife hours to 4 am. This is a huge step forward. The bill now heads back to the Senate for final sign off today or tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/BWkJFJfbZ4 — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) August 29, 2018

The California Assembly approved a bill Wednesday sponsored by State Senator Scott Wiener allowing certain cities to extend alcohol sales at bars, nightclubs and restaurants to 4 a.m.Wiener tweeted that the passage of his bill is "a huge step forward."Nine cities are part of the 5-year pilot program, including San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles.The bill allows, but does not require the cities to extend hours for alcohol sales. The bill passed the Assembly with a vote of 46-14 and now heads to the Senate for a vote. If it passes there, it will go to Governor Jerry Brown for his approval.Opponents say the bill would add new costs and lead to more dangerous roads.Similar bills have been introduced and killed several times since 2004.