CPUC votes to conduct investigation into PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- The California Public Utilities Commission has voted to launch a formal investigation into PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs.The CPUC will investigate whether the utility prioritized public safety and followed regulations during the outages.The agency could take action against PG&E depending on what the investigation turns up.More than a million Californians were impacted by last month's power outages. PG&E turned off the power in an effort to keep their lines from sparking fires.