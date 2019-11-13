PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

CPUC votes to conduct investigation into PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs

By
SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- The California Public Utilities Commission has voted to launch a formal investigation into PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

The CPUC will investigate whether the utility prioritized public safety and followed regulations during the outages.

The agency could take action against PG&E depending on what the investigation turns up.

More than a million Californians were impacted by last month's power outages. PG&E turned off the power in an effort to keep their lines from sparking fires.

Go here for the latest stories about the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniasacramentogavin newsompower outagepg&epg&e public safety power shutoffwildfire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
3 students suspected of burglarizing SSU dorms during wildfire evacuation
PG&E slow to remove trees it deemed dangerous in Calistoga, homeowner says
Local leaders call on CPUC, PG&E to do better in wake of shutoffs
PG&E reports $1.6B loss last quarter, expects $6B in wildfire costs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
Marin Co. woman dies from use of e-cigarettes, officials say
Remains of Korean War vet returned to Bay Area
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
WATCH LIVE: Giants introduce new manager Gabe Kapler
Jeffrey Tumlin selected as new SFMTA director
Disney Plus hits 10M subscribers in 1 day
Show More
Crackdown on illegal dumping coming to East Bay
AccuWeather forecast: Cooling trend begins
Who are the Trump impeachment hearing witnesses?
Trump's impeachment hearings: Fact versus fiction
VP Mike Pence visits Bay Area to tour NASA's research center
More TOP STORIES News