Shady Oak Barrel House faces backlash after slamming PG&E in beer name

The beer is called "F_ _ _ PG&E." The profane name upset some people.
The brewery says the name is not intended to attack the honest hardworking employees, but the corporation itself.
They received a lot of bad reviews on Yelp, Google, and Facebook which may explain why it posted on Facebook about the name.
Their post reads, in part: "PG&E is in the middle of a trial for negligence that led to the loss of 22 people, 5,643 structures, 1.2 billion in damages, and the burning of 36,000 acres in my hometown alone. A year later, this same company has been confirmed at fault for the deadliest and most destructive fire in our state's history. This included the loss of 85 people, 18,000 structures, 16.5 billion in damages, and the burning of over 150,000 acres. And yet another year later in 2019, they are being looked at again for burning another 77,000 acres, resulting in more damages and the decimation of even more structures. The after effects of PG&E's negligence have caused hardships in our area that are not quantifiable with numbers. Many people have PTSD and cannot bear to relive those moments. Many of them have left.
Again, and I want to stress this very clearly, I am very aware that this negligence is NOT the fault of their employees and that those people have been CRUCIAL in the statewide recovery process. We understand it's not an easy job and in times like this, it's even harder. We have heard horror stories of people being threatened or assaulted based on their ties to the company and IN NO WAY, do we condone that. It's disgusting and ridiculous and completely unfounded. We all need to 'keep the lights on,' so to speak, and for those that help us do that in the literal sense, THANK YOU."
