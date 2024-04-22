Could you soon have to pay for PG&E's advertising on top of utilities?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Soon, when you pay your PG &E bill each month, you may not be paying just for electricity. You may also be paying for their commercials.

A new bill trying to change that gets a second chance Monday.

Lawmakers are considering banning utility companies like PG &E from using customer money to pay for advertising and lobbying.

PG &E has a plan to spend $6 million of customer money on commercials touting the company's work to manage wildfire risk.

"They shouldn't be using our money for that purpose," California State Senator Dave Min said.

The company argues the bill would take power away from state regulators who review what PG &E charges customers for.

The bill failed in committee last week, but it's back up for another vote Monday.

