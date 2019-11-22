Juul considers selling building in SOMA District: Report

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In another sign Juul is struggling financially, the San Francisco-based e-cigarette maker might sell its building in the SOMA district.According to the San Francisco Business Times, Juul bought a skyscraper at Mission and Main streets for $397 million earlier this year.But now the company is looking to cut costs, possibly by selling the building.The move comes amid heightened scrutiny surrounding vaping. Several states are working to ban e-cigarettes, and top retailers like Walmart have announced they no longer sell vaping products.