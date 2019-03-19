Business

Lyft expected to raise more than $2-billion from upcoming IPO

EMBED <>More Videos

Lyft is hoping to be valued at up to $23-billion in its initial public offering.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Lyft is hoping to be valued at up to $23-billion in its initial public offering. Monday, it entered the final stage of its push to become the next big publicly traded tech start-up.

According to Tech Crunch, the stock will trade as "LYFT" on NASDAQ, and the IPO range is currently set for between $62 and $68 per share.

RELATED: Impending Lyft IPO could mean big bonuses for drivers and sweeping changes for customers

That's expected to raise more than $2-billion.

Lyft's stock could debut as early as next week.

Check out more stories and videos about Lyft.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscointernetwall streetlyftuberipoapp
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Safe parking spots to open at several East Bay churches
Oakland hairstylist gets scammed out of life savings by catfish using US Marine's picture
Traffic accidents spike on Hwy 17 since start of the year
Owner of Hillsborough 'Flintstone House' says she plans to fight lawsuit
Proposed towing reform could help low and middle class
Shooting of East Bay school principal shocks community
Officials announce Metallica, SF Symphony to be first event at Chase Center
Show More
2 studies to be launched to investigate mysterious odor in Milpitas
Oakland man arrested in SoCal for trafficking underage girls
Hacienda Heights murder: Mother booked in girl's death
88 pounds of plastic found in stomach of dead whale
Police union accuses Kim Foxx of interfering in Jussie Smollett investigation
More TOP STORIES News