Lyft expected to raise more than $2-billion from upcoming IPO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Lyft is hoping to be valued at up to $23-billion in its initial public offering. Monday, it entered the final stage of its push to become the next big publicly traded tech start-up.According to Tech Crunch, the stock will trade as "LYFT" on NASDAQ, and the IPO range is currently set for between $62 and $68 per share.That's expected to raise more than $2-billion.Lyft's stock could debut as early as next week.