Business

Mattel to release Barbie celebrating Dia de los Muertos in 2019

A limited edition Barbie that celebrates the the centuries-old Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos is set to hit stores this month.

Toy manufacturer Mattel's Día de los Muertos Barbie comes in a floor-length embroidered dress splashed with vibrant colors signature to the holiday.

Her face is painted in traditional face-paint representing the dead.

The doll has sparked mixed reaction online with some accusing Mattel of cultural appropriation.

But its designer says he wants the doll to expand awareness about the holiday, also known as Day of the Dead.

The multi-day holiday, celebrated from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, honors the lives of late loved ones.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmattelbarbietoys
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boat fire: FBI investigating whether criminal violation occurred
SFO delays, cancellations persist due to runway closure
Walker fire burns 44,000 acres; activity slows
States led by Texas target Google in new antitrust probe
AccuWeather Forecast: Chances of sprinkles overnight, early morning
Oakland parents say 'noose' incidents prompt opportunity for discussion, education
Judge denies request to stop SF navigation center construction
Show More
WATCH IN 60: SFO construction delays, Antonio Brown drama, whale near SF Bay
Raiders kick off season tonight on Monday Night Football on ABC
Lynn Swann resigns as athletic director of USC
Tesla driver apparently caught asleep at the wheel
San Francisco will offer $2.5B for PG&E's power grid
More TOP STORIES News