Napa County to reopen indoor dining, gyms, churches on Monday, but restrictions apply

California is moving away from the "watch list" system of tracking COVID-19 trends and instead moving to a four-tier, color coded classification system.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Starting Monday Napa County will be allowed to reopen indoor nails salons, retail, churches, gyms and restaurants."It's a good surprise and its movement in the right direction," said Alfredo Pedroza, Napa County Supervisor.It's a county driven by hospital. Its economy decimated by the pandemic, followed by the fires. Today they caught a break."It's been very hard specially putting so many tables every day in and out," said Yusuf Topal, owner of Tarla Restaurant.Tarla Restaurant went from having 7 tables outside before the pandemic to taking over the sidewalk. Prior to today's announcements fear was creeping in."Honestly we were worried about winter. We were talking about how we are going to seat people outside with the rain. Or if we were going to operate during the winter. So this is a great news, I hope we can keep it going," said Topal.There will be restrictions. Restaurants will be allowed to reopen for indoor dining with 25% capacity. The rest will have to be outside."Gyms are going to open with 10% capacity, restaurant 25%, Retail with 50% capacity, based on building code," said Supervisor Pedroza.Napa County is part of Tier 2 which means it has 4-7 COVID 19 cases per 100,000 people per day. County Supervisor Pedroza says this is all thanks to its residents."We have an infection rate and positively rate that is one of the lowest in the states. We are testing at a very significant rate," said Pedroza.A step into the right direction that the owner of the 2019's Napa Small Business of the year says it was necessary."We've been getting texts left and right from clients - Are you open? Are you open? So we are going to be booked for a little while," said Lisa Wunderlich, owner of Wunder Boutique and Salon.Napa County is looking into reopening schools next."We are hopeful that within the coming days we are able to support our schools district and making those decision for in person classroom," said Supervisor Pedroza.Group gatherings, conferences, live entertainment and concerts are still not allowed in this county.