PG&E to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CEO resigns

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --PG&E announced Monday morning that it is preparing to file Chapter 11 Bankruptcy as it deals with lawsuits following devastating wildfires in 2017 and 2018. The announcement comes one day after the utility's CEO resigned.
In a statement, PG&E said: "The company does not expect any impact to electric or natural gas service for its customers as a result of the Chapter 11 process. PG&E remains committed to assisting the communities affected by wildfires in Northern California, and its restoration and rebuilding efforts will continue."
It does appear that the company is preparing for potential liabilities from the roles it may have played in the 2017 Tubbs Fire and the 2018 Camp Fire.
Consumer advocates are concerned that customers could be picking up the bill.
"It's completely disingenuous for PG&E to pretend that its only way out is customers. They're not a public company. We didn't make the decisions that led to this and we didn't share the profits that they've been taking in all along while they've neglected their tree-trimming," said Mindy Spatt, Utility Reform Network.
PG&E employees will continue to get paid and receive health care benefits during the Chapter 11 process.
On Sunday, PG&E CEO Geisha Williams stepped down. In the meantime, John Simon will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Simon has been with the company since 2007 and served as the Executive Vice President and General Counsel since 2017.
Barricades have been set up in front of PG&E's offices in San Francisco. Security guards had no comment on why the barricades were put up.
Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement on PG&E's intention to file for bankruptcy:
"PG&E provides gas and electric service to 16 million Californians. From the moment I was elected, I have been closely monitoring the impact of PG&E's existing and potential future liability for the deadly wildfires on the victims of the fires and the consumers who rely on PG&E for their electric and gas service. When I took office one week ago today, I immediately instructed my team to meet with the California Public Utilities Commission, CAISO, PG&E, and labor unions representing the workers who work for PG&E. My staff and I have been in constant contact throughout the week and over the weekend with these stakeholders and regulators. Everyone's immediate focus is, rightfully, on ensuring Californians have continuous, reliable and safe electric and gas service. While PG&E announced its intent to file bankruptcy today, the company should continue to honor promises made to energy suppliers and to our community. Throughout the months ahead, I will be working with the Legislature and all stakeholders on a solution that ensures consumers have access to safe, affordable and reliable service, fire victims are treated fairly, and California can continue to make progress toward our climate goals."
We just pulled up to PG&E- they have workers putting up barricades in front of their building. The security guard said “no comment” when I asked why. The utility just announced this morning it is preparing to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy. The CEO resigned. pic.twitter.com/w73fWXx9S9— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) January 14, 2019