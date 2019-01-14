7 ON YOUR SIDE

Here's how PG&E filing for bankruptcy will affect customers

How will PG&E filing for bankruptcy affect customers? 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney explains. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
PG&E is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as it deals with lawsuits from devastating California wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney explains how this will affect customers.

Electricity and gas will keep flowing to your home, that's not a concern. Chapter 11 allows a company to keep operating while the courts decide what to do with all that piled up debt.

The average utility consumer with PG&E can actually end up doing well with this bankruptcy. How?

The Public Utilities Commission bases rates on how much a utility spends to provide those services.

If debt is forgiven and PG&E's expenses drop, your electric rates could drop, too.

Of course, there could be massive borrowing between now and then and that could erase any potential savings.

Shareholders will be hurt. How badly depends on what the courts decide.

However it's not unthinkable that stockholders could lose half or even all of their worth.

Wildfire victims will also be hurt. With a bankruptcy, all debt before the filing are up for grabs and creditors get a first shot at the cash.

Consumers today are still paying for the last PG&E bankruptcy back in 2001.

Look at your bill. There's a line item listed under DWR Bond Charge. That's the money you're still paying for that energy purchased by the state 18 years ago.

Watch the video above for more from 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney on the PG&E bankruptcy.

