BART service resumes in East Bay with delays following power issues

BART says service has stopped between Rockridge and Orinda due to a PG&E power issue in the Berkeley Hills Tunnel.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Powerful winds on Thursday could be contributing to power outages across the region, the majority in the East Bay.

As of 11 a.m., there were about 5,000 outages in the area.

That's also where BART is experiencing major service disruptions. Service was stopped between Rockridge and Orinda due to a PG &E power issue in the Berkeley Hills Tunnel, but has since resumed.

BART says there's still a major delay on the Antioch Line in both directions.

That stoppage was announced just minutes after a different problem was resolved.

Service was stopped between Dublin and Daly City for more than an hour earlier this morning because of a power outage.

Trains are moving there once again, but they're still experiencing delays up to 20 minutes.

It's unclear if wind played a role in that power outage, but wind gusts in the region are over 20 mph with hilltop gusts closer to 50 mph.

Bay City News contributed to this story.

