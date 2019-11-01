Shop, dine and make a difference to businesses affected by PG&E's power shutoffs

The winds have died down and the lights are back on, but the Bay Area is still recovering from PG&E's prolonged power shutoffs that were done in the name of safety in late October, affecting many neighborhoods. ABC7 News has spoken with restaurants and shop owners who say they may end up going out of business.
Small businesses are what make the Bay Area a great place to live. They give people jobs, they give us a sense of community, and they give our neighborhoods a unique identity.
ABC7 News is developing a list of neighborhoods that went through prolonged power outages. Going shopping or going out a meal could help these local stores stay in business and Build a Better Bay Area.
NORTH BAY
Sonoma, Marin, and Napa counties endured some of the most widespread and longest power outages of any Bay Area counties. People here were also threatened by the Kincade Fire. We have a separate page of ways you can donate and support fire relief efforts here.
EAST BAY
Oakland, Montclair Village
According to the neighborhood association: "Montclair Village is a charming and vibrant community, nestled in the beautiful, tree-covered Oakland Hills. The Village has a laid-back, small town feel, plenty of parking in the City-owned garage, and over 200 retailers, service providers, restaurants, and financial services."
Oakland, Rockridge
The neighborhood describes itself this way: "From many vintage and collectible shops to comic books and motorcycles... it is all at Rockridge, a wonderful shopping district stretching along almost 14 blocks of College Avenue. You will find 5 great bakeries, gourmet food shops, 5 art and photo galleries, a number of shops catering to children and one for just sleepwear. Along with so many unique shops and services, Rockridge can boast of 40+ eateries and a number of great coffee places.."
Oakland, Dimond & Laurel Districts
These are filled with small businesses including restaurants, shops and services.
PENINSULA
Half Moon Bay
Here's a description from the Half Moon Bay Business Improvement District: "Today's modern Main Street maintains its quaint and relaxed atmosphere, offering some of the best-in class dining and unique shopping experiences, while maintaining much of its original character. It's where locals go to eat, shop and socialize. It's where the world-famous Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival takes place. It's where people come to embrace local culture, celebrating and revitalizing Half Moon Bay's history through unique events, landmarks, and the heritage of this aptly named thoroughfare."
SOUTH BAY
Los Gatos
The city says: "Visitors can shop and dine at some of the best locations the Bay Area has to offer, stroll down the friendly streets of our historic and charming Downtown, enjoy the natural beauty of our many parks or famous Los Gatos Creek Trail, or take advantage of the fun and engaging events that take place year round."
