PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

Telecom executives face California Public Utilities Commission on outages during power shutoffs

By Kris Reyes
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In a three-hour long question and answer session, executives from every major telecom company in California -- including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile -- addressed the California Public Utilities Commission about their response strategy during the recent spate of Public safety Power Shutoffs.

Many customers have been venting on Twitter, including one Oakland resident who sent us this tweet: "AT&T has abandoned us. No phones last night and house full of smoke at 1 a.m. Cell has been out since Saturday."

Executives explained their response strategy, including bringing generators, portable cell towers and charging stations to areas that were recently affected by a wildfire or power outages.

Regina Costa with the Utility Reform Network has been pushing for more rules and accountability from communication companies but wasn't satisfied by their answers.

"They can make statements that they put their best effort in," Costa said. "These are our public representatives and they're entitled to say your best is not good enough."

Telecom executives were asked by the commissioners about the possibility of enforcing rules on their companies in the event of an emergency, including providing mandatory power backup. Many expressed their willingness to work with the CPUC but stopped short of signing off on regulatory requirements.

RELATED:How to keep your phone lines open when the lights are out

"During the emergencies, these companies have to be required to provide Cal OES with real time data about the state of their networks," Costa said.

Dozens of concerned residents took to the podium to address similar concerns.
Will Abrams, a Bay Area resident who's house burned down in the Tubbs Fire, said he's hopeful about the conversation and knows a solution will take collaboration.

"None of us are satisfied," Abrams said. "I think it's just really important that we use this as a starting point."

None of the executives who spoke to the CPUC addressed the media after the hearing.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscoat&tcalifornia public utilities commissionverizonpg&etelephonepg&e public safety power shutoffcellphone
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
PG&E issues weather 'all clear' for latest round of outages
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Fears after fatal BART stabbing, North Bay PG&E shutdowns, Thanksgiving travel tips
Latest PG&E outages impact thousands in North Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Key witnesses cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
BART deadly stabbing suspect due in court today
PG&E issues weather 'all clear' for latest round of outages
Fans line up to see former Pres. Obama speak in SF
Building A Better Bay Area: Can you grow up and live in Fremont?
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Show More
Fremont's tech community flourishes as city leaders look for more ways to be efficient
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu charged in corruption cases
AccuWeather forecast: Critical fire conditions over
WATCH IN 60: Plan for SF tech office, Oprah's guest on tour, shopping at work
7 arrested during protest over Ann Coulter visit in Berkeley
More TOP STORIES News