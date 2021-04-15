COVID-19 vaccine

'Going to stay up until midnight': CA families, IT experts prep for increased COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

By
EMBED <>More Videos

CA families, IT experts prep for increased vaccine eligibility

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, anyone 16 and older in California is eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. IT experts and families throughout the state are preparing for the influx of eligibility.

"I'm hoping to have a normal senior year," said Tori Balsam-Ashling, who lives in San Carlos and is wrapping up her junior year at Carlmont High School in San Mateo County. Her first step to "normalcy" is finding a vaccine, so the 17-year-old and her mom have a plan for booking an appointment as soon as Tori becomes eligible. "I'm going to stay up until midnight so I can get it when it turns to the 15th and my mom is going to look in the morning."

RELATED: 'Keep trying': Advice from the experts on signing up for COVID-19 vaccine as CA expands eligibility
"I think we'll probably do some prep work tonight, but I think MyTurn is always good. These bigger sites tend to have more appointments available," explained her mom, Kimberly Balsam.

Myturn.ca.gov, the state's vaccine scheduling site, will open to millions more Californians Thursday.

"We just tested the system in multiple ways," said Eric Norton, the project manager for California's MyTurn vaccine management system. "We've been working with local health jurisdictions in San Francisco and San Diego and Los Angeles to make sure the system is ready to handle the capacity that we have."

Kate Larsen: "Do you anticipate any problems with the MyTurn website, like it crashing, with the influx of usage?"

Eric Norton: "We've upgraded the system to make sure we can handle a capacity of up to 300,000 transactions per hour, which should be more than sufficient for the influx of people seeking registrations."

"It's not something people will say usually, but I know we can do it," Norton added with a smile.

CHEAT SHEET: CDC guidelines on what you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated

Because Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized right now for 16 and 17-year-olds, Norton says when teens that age register, they will only be shown clinics where Pfizer is available.

Tori is looking forward to getting back to basics.

Larsen: "Once you and your friends are all vaccinated, what are the first things you want to do?"

Tori Balsam-Ashling: "Mostly hanging out inside because there's a lot more options when you can be inside. And, I really want to go back to school in person."

The MyTurn site will also update overnight to reflect expanded eligibility and include additional languages like Arabic and Farsi.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniasan franciscovaccinesbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News